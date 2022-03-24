Popular kitchen flooring materials

FALLBROOK – Kitchens have long been considered the most popular gathering spaces in a home. That popularity compels millions of homeowners to renovate their kitchens each year, and the return on those investments is often significant.

A number of variables, including the value of neighboring homes and how quickly homeowners sell their homes after a renovation, affect the return on investment with a given project. According to Remodeling magazine's "2021 Cost vs. Value Report," homeowners recouped roughly 72% of their investment in a minor kitchen remodel at resale. That's a sizable return...