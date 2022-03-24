Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Trustees respond to questions about 'life skills'

 
Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Sherry Weishaar, the only public speaker at the March 14 board meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District, told trustees that students are graduating without basic life skill knowledge.

“They don’t know the difference between a debit or credit to balance their checkbooks,” she said. “Half don’t know how to file a tax return and they’re leaving money on the table,” she added.

By policy, board members are not allowed to respond or comment during the public comments agenda. However, near the conclusion of the meeting, during th...



