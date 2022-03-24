SACRA/PROFANA brings a rich tapestry of American choral music to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society closes its 44th Season in spectacular fashion Sunday, March 27 with an "Americana" vocal performance that will leave the audience wanting to "hit the road." Since its debut in 2009, SACRA/PROFANA, San Diego's only year-round professional choral group, has risen to become San Diego's most eclectic, performance vocalists, and is considered to be "San Diego's go-to choral ensemble."

Fallbrook's unique program, entitled "American Landscapes," is about the specific places and geographies of this great country – the places that capture the imagination and...