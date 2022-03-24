Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Theatre Talk

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/26/2022 at 1:36pm

The cast of "Bhangin It: A Bangin' New Musical" can be seen until March 27 at La Jolla Playhouse. Village News/Rich Soublet II photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

From Anchorage: Even though mask restrictions are falling off in schools, San Diego theaters haven't loosened their mask requirement to date, so make certain you carry your vaccination card and tuck a new mask in your pocket.

The easiest way to stay in touch with your favorite playhouse is to sign up for their monthly newsletters. You'll be in the loop and get the best seats.

Broadway San Diego swings into town for just a few performances of "Tootsie," April 12-17 at the Civic Theatre 3651 4th St. For ticket information, email inf...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/26/2022 19:25