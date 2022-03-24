Theatre Talk

The cast of "Bhangin It: A Bangin' New Musical" can be seen until March 27 at La Jolla Playhouse. Village News/Rich Soublet II photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

From Anchorage: Even though mask restrictions are falling off in schools, San Diego theaters haven't loosened their mask requirement to date, so make certain you carry your vaccination card and tuck a new mask in your pocket.

Broadway San Diego swings into town for just a few performances of "Tootsie," April 12-17 at the Civic Theatre 3651 4th St. For ticket information, email inf...