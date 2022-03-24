Budget-friendly ways to upgrade a landscape

A new walkway is a small project that can still offer a significant upgrade over a home's existing landscape.

FALLBROOK – An inviting, well-tended landscape can add significant curb appeal to a home. Such a landscape also can serve as a point of pride and welcome homeowners each evening as they arrive home from work.

Landscaping projects run the gamut from simple changes that can be accomplished on a weekend afternoon to more significant and costly undertakings that require the work of a professional. Budget-conscious homeowners may be looking for simpler projects, and the following are some less costly ways to upgrade a landscape.

Add a pop of color with planters

Awe-inspiring colors can make a...