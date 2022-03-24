Discover the potential signs of kidney disease

Though there is no cure for CKD, the kidney health experts at World Kidney Day note that treatment can slow or halt the progression of the disease. That underscores the importance of learning to recognize potential signs of kidney disease. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Chronic kidney disease is a significant threat to millions of people across the globe. According to the National Kidney Foundation, 10% of the worldwide population is affected by CKD, which affects people of all ages and races.

Though there is no cure for CKD, the kidney health experts at World Kidney Day note that treatment can slow or halt the progression of the disease. That underscores the importance of learning to recognize potential signs of kidney disease.

The NKF said that a severe decrease in kidney function can cause toxins and impurities to build up in the blood,...