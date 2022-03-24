Finding real hope in times of trouble

Charlie Tolliver of Fallbrook copes with health problems by focusing on a positive hope for the future. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The past 30 years have been riddled with surgeries, chronic disease and pain for 69-year-old Fallbrook resident Charlie Tolliver. He has faced kidney failures, a transplant, life support and dialysis.

"I don't know what will happen today or tomorrow. At any moment, I can have a medical crisis," said Tolliver.

Incredibly, he struggles to recall dealing with negative emotions. How is this possible? Tolliver, one of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1969, said, "I read the Bible to strengthen my faith. The hope the Bible promises for a better future is there for me."

This spring, Tolli...