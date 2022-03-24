Kitchen adds new dimension to Food Pantry

Diabetes Prevention and Maintenance instructor Rebecca provides a healthy snack for the students in the class which takes place in the new kitchen at the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Village News: Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The Fallbrook Food Pantry, established in 1988, is one of the most successful in the county, distributing 100,000 pounds of food per month to Fallbrook residents. Now they are working on making sure residents know how to eat healthy.

The food baskets given weekly to about 400 families a week are nutritious, said Carolina Miller, programs/operations manager. The new service to their clients is educational classes in the new Sousa Family Learning Center.

Shae Gawlak, executive director, said since the ribbon cutting and grand opening on Jan. 21, two cl...