Learn about multiple sclerosis

FALLBROOK – Multiple sclerosis is a degenerative disorder that affects the central nervous system. MS is an autoimmune condition in which the body's immune system attacks and destroys the myelin sheaths (protective fatty coverings) that surround nerve fibers and promote the transmission of nerve impulses, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center.

Symptoms of MS

MS can cause various symptoms. MS has the potential to affect just about anything a person does, as it affects the brain and spinal cord. Interruption of nerve communication signals may result in unpredictable...