Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Survey finds 85% of Americans will be spring cleaning this year: 4 ways to spring clean your finances

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/26/2022 at 1:24pm



Rebecca Gramuglia

Special to the Village News

With spring starting this week, it’s time to deep clean your home – and your finances.

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, 49% of Americans say their finances could use some spring cleaning.

The survey polled a cross-section of 3,103 adults, aged 18 and over.

Feeling fresh

What are your main reasons for spring cleaning? (choose 3 maximum) [top five responses]

● To declutter (80%)

● To avoid allergies/feel healthier (48%)

● To feel happy (42%)

● To reduce stress (39%)

● To increase productivity (19%)

What a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/26/2022 20:14