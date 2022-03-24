Survey finds 85% of Americans will be spring cleaning this year: 4 ways to spring clean your finances

Last updated 3/26/2022 at 1:24pm

Rebecca Gramuglia

Special to the Village News

With spring starting this week, it’s time to deep clean your home – and your finances.

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, 49% of Americans say their finances could use some spring cleaning.

The survey polled a cross-section of 3,103 adults, aged 18 and over.

Feeling fresh

What are your main reasons for spring cleaning? (choose 3 maximum) [top five responses]

● To declutter (80%)

● To avoid allergies/feel healthier (48%)

● To feel happy (42%)

● To reduce stress (39%)

● To increase productivity (19%)

What a...