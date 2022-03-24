Volunteers plant trees for Arbor Day

Participants in the Arbor Day event at Live Oak Park include, from left, Kathie Richards, community supporter and artist; Jackie Heyneman, founder/chair of Save Your Forest; Git Boddaert, wife/supporter of Roger Boddaert; Ani Vartanians, Mission Resource Conservation District Landscape Program Assistant, and her husband Dennis Hawkins; and Brian Ek, Live Oak Park Ranger.

Jackie Heyneman

Special to the Village News

There couldn't be a better day to plant a tree than on Arbor Day. Roger Boddaert, the Treeman of Fallbrook, and Save Our Forest volunteers joined together for this special day, Sunday, March 13. Remembering the worrisome events that are threatening peace in the world today, the group was solemn, but happy to plant trees. It was a meaningful gathering.

The location was Live Oak Park and the trees were four 15 gallon California Live Oak (Quercus agrifolia). Trees, like us, do not live forever, so filling in bare spots is important to help our...