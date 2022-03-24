First responders cooperate to help local couple

Taking part in the clean up of a Fallbrook property are, from left, San Marcos Station Crime Prevention Specialist Nhu (Minu) Le-Brown, Vista Station Crime Prevention Specialist Chloe Turenne des Pres, local resident Mrs. Wilson and Fallbrook Station Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Something good happens when fire prevention and crime prevention collide.

North County Fire and the Sheriff's Department teamed to help a couple with a home off Reche Road with residential security. They have a large property with various fruit trees that they are not able to tend to and were concerned for residential safety.

"They heard our department offers complimentary home security consultations," said Heather Mitchell, crime prevention specialist. "I reached out to my fellow crime prevention specialists at our sister stations at San Marcos an...