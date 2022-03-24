Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

First responders cooperate to help local couple

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/26/2022 at 10:27am

Village News/Courtesy photos

Taking part in the clean up of a Fallbrook property are, from left, San Marcos Station Crime Prevention Specialist Nhu (Minu) Le-Brown, Vista Station Crime Prevention Specialist Chloe Turenne des Pres, local resident Mrs. Wilson and Fallbrook Station Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Something good happens when fire prevention and crime prevention collide.

North County Fire and the Sheriff's Department teamed to help a couple with a home off Reche Road with residential security. They have a large property with various fruit trees that they are not able to tend to and were concerned for residential safety.

"They heard our department offers complimentary home security consultations," said Heather Mitchell, crime prevention specialist. "I reached out to my fellow crime prevention specialists at our sister stations at San Marcos an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/26/2022 19:52