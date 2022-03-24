Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

FUESD gets financial windfall for expanded learning

 
Last updated 3/26/2022 at 3:58pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Imagine being given $1.9 million for this school year – and potentially another $5.7 million next year – for afterschool, summer school and between session enrichment programs. With the state of California having billions of excess dollars to budget, that’s the windfall trustees of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District learned about at the March 14 board meeting.

“It’s a game changer,” remarked Suzanne Lundin, board president, following the presentation by Julie Norby, associate superintendent of educational services. Norby explai...



