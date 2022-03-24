Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

LAFCO approves Fallbrook's Municipal Service Review

Unanimous decision paves way for new community benefit program Fallbrook and Rainbow’s detachment effort also topic of discussion

 
Last updated 3/26/2022 at 10:28am



FALLBROOK – The San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission earlier this month approved the Fallbrook region’s Municipal Service Review, an independent and comprehensive evaluation of local government services, which will help LAFCO and other local jurisdictions implement regulatory and other planning activities.

LAFCO’s approval of the review, which occurred at its March 7 meeting, also sets in motion LAFCO’s further evaluation of two key requests from the Fallbrook Public Utility District. First, the activation of latent powers of parks and recreation, also known as the new Commun...



