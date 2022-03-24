NCFPD responds to Rainbow residential fire

This morning at 7:44 am a residential fire was reported on 2615 Huffstatler St. in Rainbow. According to NCFPD PIO John Choi, "Rainbow fire crews showed up first. The fire started on a corner exterior and spread to the interior of the home. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading and engulfing the entire structure. No one was hurt and crews will remain on scene for a while. " NCFPD will investigate how the fire started, but it isn't known at this time.