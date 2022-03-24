Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village Staff 

NCFPD responds to Rainbow residential fire

 
Last updated 3/28/2022 at 8:36am

Courtesy NCFPD/John Choi

A fire was quickly put out this morning in Rainbow. Cause has not been determined.

This morning at 7:44 am a residential fire was reported on 2615 Huffstatler St. in Rainbow. According to NCFPD PIO John Choi, "Rainbow fire crews showed up first. The fire started on a corner exterior and spread to the interior of the home. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading and engulfing the entire structure. No one was hurt and crews will remain on scene for a while. " NCFPD will investigate how the fire started, but it isn't known at this time.

 

