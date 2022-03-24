Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

VFW Post 1924 named March Post of the Month

VFW Post 1924 offers 'friendly' support locally and beyond

 
Last updated 3/26/2022 at 3:55pm

Members of VFW Post 124 and its Auxiliary serve hamburgers at community events, raising money for their services to local veterans and their families. Village News/Courtesy photo

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Fallbrook, California, nicknamed "the Friendly Village," is home to Charles E. Swisher VFW Post 1924. Its members seem to take this reputation to heart. From hosting holiday celebrations to delivering meals and providing transitional housing, the Post 1924 spreads good near and far. The Post was chosen March Post of the Month out of 5,000 Posts across the country for #StillServing in their community.

During the week, veterans and non-veterans alike are invited to share a warm meal and company at Commander's Burger Night or special Friday dinners. Neighbors are like...



