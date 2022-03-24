Supervisors hear decarbonization workforce study updatedid

The three-pronged decarbonization framework will be brought to the Board of Supervisors in August, which includes plans to support displaced workers. Village News/Courtesy photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

County supervisors received an update March 16 on their draft Regional Decarbonization Framework (https://engage.sandiegocounty.gov/rdf) and its newest addition, a draft study of opportunities and challenges facing the local workforce resulting from climate action.

"Putting San Diego County on the High Road, Climate Workforce Recommendations for 2030 and 2050" is part of the larger three-pronged decarbonization framework that is expected to be completed and brought to the Board for consideration in August.

The framework also inclu...