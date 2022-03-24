Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FHS athletic teams have high achievers in classroom

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/26/2022 at 2:16pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Pat Walker, athletic director at Fallbrook High School, reported about the success of the winter athletic teams at the March 14 board meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District. He shared that not only were the win-loss records impressive, but also their GPAs. Each team’s average was a B or higher.

The girls water polo team had a 6-15 record and their GPA was 3.31, thanks in part, Walker said, to coaches offering opportunities for tutoring.

Girls basketball capped an extraordinary season with 19 consecutive wins to close the season, undefe...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/26/2022 19:34