FHS athletic teams have high achievers in classroom

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Pat Walker, athletic director at Fallbrook High School, reported about the success of the winter athletic teams at the March 14 board meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District. He shared that not only were the win-loss records impressive, but also their GPAs. Each team’s average was a B or higher.

The girls water polo team had a 6-15 record and their GPA was 3.31, thanks in part, Walker said, to coaches offering opportunities for tutoring.

Girls basketball capped an extraordinary season with 19 consecutive wins to close the season, undefe...