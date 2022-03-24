Position points give Warrior girls swim victory over Santa Fe Christian

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

For each of the eight individual swim events at a high school meet, up to three swimmers from each school can compete and six team position points are given to the school of the first-place swimmer, four points are awarded for second, third place is worth three points, fourth place provides two points, and the fifth-place swimmer earns one point. A school can enter up to three quartets in each of the three relay races although only two can be scored with first place providing eight points, second place being worth six points, and third place garnering two p...