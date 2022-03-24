Straeter now contributing golf knowledge to BHS team

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

When Kyle Sraeter was a Fallbrook High School student, he was with the Warriors’ boys golf program. Straeter is now the coach of the Bonsall High School golf team.

“It’s doing okay. It’s an interesting year. I only have two players on the team,” Straeter said.

A high school golf match normally involves six golfers from each school. The highest score is discarded and the scores of the other five players are added to obtain the team score. Without five golfers, Bonsall will be forfeiting the Legionnaires’ matches this year.

“Golf is also an indi...