Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Straeter now contributing golf knowledge to BHS team

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/26/2022 at 2:14pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

When Kyle Sraeter was a Fallbrook High School student, he was with the Warriors’ boys golf program. Straeter is now the coach of the Bonsall High School golf team.

“It’s doing okay. It’s an interesting year. I only have two players on the team,” Straeter said.

A high school golf match normally involves six golfers from each school. The highest score is discarded and the scores of the other five players are added to obtain the team score. Without five golfers, Bonsall will be forfeiting the Legionnaires’ matches this year.

“Golf is also an indi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/26/2022 20:25