Warriors lose first-round girls basketball state playoff

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

On the floor, Fallbrook High School’s girls basketball team lost the Warriors’ first-round state playoff game against Shadow Hills High School of Indio in the fourth quarter of that March 1 competition. According to Fallbrook coach Trey Harrison, the Warriors began the state playoffs with a disadvantage due to their division assignment.

“I was really upset about our placement when it came to state playoffs,” Harrison said.

Fallbrook won the CIF San Diego Section Division II championship Feb. 25 by defeating Imperial High School. Imperial was placed...