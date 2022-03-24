Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors lose first-round girls basketball state playoff

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/26/2022 at 2:15pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

On the floor, Fallbrook High School’s girls basketball team lost the Warriors’ first-round state playoff game against Shadow Hills High School of Indio in the fourth quarter of that March 1 competition. According to Fallbrook coach Trey Harrison, the Warriors began the state playoffs with a disadvantage due to their division assignment.

“I was really upset about our placement when it came to state playoffs,” Harrison said.

Fallbrook won the CIF San Diego Section Division II championship Feb. 25 by defeating Imperial High School. Imperial was placed...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021