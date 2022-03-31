Bring the world home to your family

Fallbrook host families sought for international students

FALLBROOK – Now more than ever, it is important for Americans to understand the world beyond their borders. Families in Fallbrook and surrounding communities can do just that, by becoming involved in a global cultural exchange through the Aspect Foundation.

Interested families can participate by volunteering to host an Aspect Foundation international high school student for a semester or academic year. Aspect Foundation students hail from nearly 50 different countries, but all share the same dream – to experience the American way of life. These students, who will arrive this August, are aged 15 to 18 and have a wide variety of interests and abilities. They are chosen for the program based on maturity, grades, and language skills.

Additionally, Aspect Foundation also works with students who were selected for one of the two Department of State sponsored scholarship programs, the Future Leaders Exchange Program and the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange & Study program. Both programs provide highly competitive, full merit-based scholarships for high school students from Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia and for students predominantly from the Middle East, South or Southeast Asia, Africa, and Southeast Europe.

Host families can be married or single, with or without children. Host families are responsible for providing room, board and a loving home environment for the student. In return, host families and exchange students learn about another culture firsthand and gain a second family for life. Potential host families can choose their own student by viewing student profiles on Aspect Foundation’s website at http://www.aspectfoundation.org.

Aspect Foundation is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1985 and is dedicated to excellence in youth exchange. Aspect Foundation is designated by the U.S. Department of State as an exchange program and has a full listing under the Council on Standards for International Educational Travel.

For more information about Aspect Foundation and how a family can have the cultural adventure of a lifetime, contact Jessica Kahle at 760-390-2114, the Aspect Foundation national office at 800-879-6884, or visit http://www.aspectfoundation.org.

Submitted by Aspect Foundation.