Marching Warriors announce Bud Roberds scholarship

Warrior Band Director Derek Lee greets Bud Roberds, former FUHS music teacher, before the band played for Roberds' 102nd birthday at River Village.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Marching Band gathered in Bonsall March 17 to honor former Music Director Bud Roberds for his 102nd birthday, March 30.

In addition to playing for this beloved Fallbrookian, the Warriors announced the "Bud Roberds Music Scholarship." This scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating senior who has demonstrated a high level of citizenship, performance, musicianship, sportsmanship, and hard work.

Mr. Roberds exemplifies a continuing love for music, and is an inspiration and beacon for keeping music an important part of our schools.

The recipient of the firs...