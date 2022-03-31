Midyear budget adjustments to fund ADA-accessible cabin at Guajome Park

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Guajome Park is in both Oceanside and Bonsall, and the midyear budget adjustments approved during the March 15 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting established $153,642 of appropriations for a cabin at Guajome Park meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The supervisors voted 5-0 to approve the second quarter adjustments to the fiscal year 2021-22 budget. The funding for the Guajome Park Camping Cabin project utilizes both a cash donation and a transfer of Bonsall area Park Land Dedication Ordinance funding.

The total estimated cost of...