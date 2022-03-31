Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Republican Women of California announce guest speaker, conference

 
FALLBROOK – The guest speaker for the Friday, April 8 meeting of the Republican Women of California/Fallbrook will be Ruth Weiss of the Election Integrity Project of California. The meeting will take place at the historic Mission Theater 231 North Main. Doors open at 9:30. Meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10. Attendees are asked to RSVP no later than Monday, April 4 to [email protected]

Additionally, the group is sponsoring four high school students to attend the Young America’s Foundation High School conference this summer at the Reagan Ranch Center in downtown Santa Barbara from June 22-25. They will learn about conservative principles, engage with dynamic speakers of the conservative movement, and tour Ronald Reagan’s beloved Rancho Del Cielo, the Western White House. The event includes three nights of hotel accommodations, meals, and conference materials. Deadline to apply is April 30. For application requirements, email [email protected]

Submitted by Republican Women of California.

 
