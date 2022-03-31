Fallbrook Newcomers enjoy activities

Newcomers joined sister club Encore for an enjoyable Paint-n-Sip event at the Golf Club of CA at Sycamore Ranch as one of the many activities enjoyed by the group. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Making new friends, exploring local resources and entertainment are key to feeling at home when someone moves to a new area. Newcomers to Fallbrook, De Luz, or Bonsall within the past three years enjoy these benefits and much more when they join the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

Fallbrook Newcomers Club provides helpful information, promotes local business and charities and provides countless opportunities for fun and friendship through various activities, events, and outings. Each month, an engaging speaker informs and entertains members interested in making connections and lea...