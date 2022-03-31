Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Jefferson Starship/Grand Funk Railroad concert included 20 songs, three original musicians

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/1/2022 at 2:51pm

Grand Funk Railroad performed at Pala Casino after Jefferson Starship, March 18. Village News/Courtesy photos

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Jefferson Starship and Grand Funk Railroad performed March 18 at Pala Casino, and the bands combined played 20 songs and included three original musicians.

Splitting the two-hour concert between two bands required a focus on some of their most prominent songs. "Now we're just going to play all the hits," said Cathy Richardson, who is the current Jefferson Starship female lead vocalist.

Grace Slick was the original female lead vocalist for Jefferson Starship, which dates back to 1974 and whose original members also included the late Paul Kantner. Their daugh...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 
Circus Vargas

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/02/2022 04:40