BUSD solicits bids to improve Bonsall ES traffic flow

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District is seeking bids to construct the operational traffic improvements around Bonsall Elementary School.

The BUSD board voted 5-0 March 16 to authorize the advertisement for bids to construct the improvements specified in the operational plan.

“That’s to take a look at the parking and the traffic around the elementary school,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

In October 2021, the BUSD board approved an agreement with AlphaStudio Design Group to develop studies for improving traffic flow at Bonsall Elementary...