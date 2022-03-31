California sends 14.3 million COVID-19 tests to schools as students and staff return from spring break
Last updated 4/1/2022 at 3:17pm
SACRAMENTO – Over the past month, with roughly 7.2 million students and staff heading into and returning from spring break, the state has distributed more than 14.3 million COVID-19 at-home tests to schools for students and staff. In partnership with local county offices of education, the state has allocated tests based on the total number of students and staff – in both public and private schools – in each county.
A critical part of Governor Newsom’s SMARTER Plan, the state has maintained the operational readiness and resource stockpiles to quickly distribute tests to help minimiz...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)