D'Vine Path embarks on a culinary journey

FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path has recently begun a new pathway in its program with the D'Vine Path Culinary Class offering students an opportunity to explore the culinary industry through catering, cooking, meal planning, and more.

This program will be run by D'Vine Path Culinary Director Dianna Branche and Culinary Facilitator Jenni Parker. Together, Branche and Parker will teach the students everything they need to know in order to obtain a job in the culinary field. This is a three year program designed to teach the students the basics of safety in the kitchen, meal planning, nutrition, co...