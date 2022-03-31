Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Growth in aging population gives rise to innovative partnership among 4 San Diego community health centers

 
Series: Collaboration highlights the promise of SD PACE - Vista to h | Story 1
Last updated 4/1/2022 at 3:16pm



VISTA – San Diego PACE welcomed community leaders and partners, Saturday, March 19, to tour and participate in the ribbon cutting of its newest site in Vista, to meet the growing needs of the aging community in North County.

In just eight short years, one out of four San Diegans will be 60 years of age or older, increasing the need for age-friendly resources that support both patients and caregivers. In response to this growing need, a unique partnership between four federally qualified community health centers has been developed to provide comprehensive and holistic care to north county...



