Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Cellulite: These dimples aren't from smiling

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/1/2022 at 3:18pm

Cellulite, trouble zones of stubborn fat cells, can look like dimples as they appear on the surface of the skin.

Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

Cellulite is the subcutaneous (under the skin) fat that can be seen on the lower portion of the body. This dimply skin is typically seen around the buttocks, abdomen and thighs. It is a type of connective tissue that likes to manifest. The fat has pushed through the connective tissue and wants to be seen. Statistics vary, but most report somewhere near 90% of women having this appear on their skin. The time after the years of puberty brings on the cellulite, but there are number of causes regardless of age and body type.

Causes

These lu...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/02/2022 04:26