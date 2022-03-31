Know what produce is in season now

FALLBROOK – Seasonal produce makes it possible to enjoy the freshest fruits and vegetables. Various fruits and vegetables are in-season at different times of the year, and Nature’s Path Organic foods provides this month-by-month list of in-season items.

January: Asparagus, avocado, cabbage, green peas, mustard, navel oranges, strawberries, passion fruit

February: Asparagus, avocado, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, celery, kumquat, lemon, lettuce, spinach, turnips, tangelos, tangerines

March: Asparagus, avocados, blood oranges, chard, grapefruit, green onions, kohlrabi, lettuce, spinach, tur...