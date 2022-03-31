1 Person Missing After Watercraft Found Ashore in Point Loma
Last updated 4/4/2022 at 8:22am
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A search is underway after a personal watercraft was found onshore near Point Loma.
The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue effort after a personal watercraft was spotted onshore near the Point Loma Wastewater
Treatment Plant, according to ABC 7.
The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. sh
Two people were taken into custody, the news station reported. However, the charges were not immediately released.
A search for a third person is ongoing.
No other information was released.
