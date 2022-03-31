Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

1 Person Missing After Watercraft Found Ashore in Point Loma

 
Last updated 4/4/2022 at 8:22am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A search is underway after a personal watercraft was found onshore near Point Loma.

The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue effort after a personal watercraft was spotted onshore near the Point Loma Wastewater

Treatment Plant, according to ABC 7.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. sh

Two people were taken into custody, the news station reported. However, the charges were not immediately released.

A search for a third person is ongoing.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 
