Community effort spruces up downtown
Last updated 4/1/2022 at 3:36pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook residents were invited to join a community effort – "Spruce Up Downtown" – March 27 to help ready the area for the annual Avocado Festival coming up April 27. According to long-time resident Jackie Heyneman, that event is the town’s opportunity to put Fallbrook on the path for increased tourism, a goal that has been the aim for many years....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)