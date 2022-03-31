Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook CPG to urge LAFCO to support FPUD/Rainbow detachment without exit fee

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/1/2022 at 3:19pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission will decide on the applications of the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District to detach from the San Diego County Water Authority and join the Eastern Municipal Water District, and LAFCO can also set conditions including a potential “exit fee” to the SDCWA to cover the revenue the CWA will lose if it no longer collects fixed costs from FPUD and Rainbow. The Fallbrook Community Planning Group will be sending a letter to LAFCO in support of the detachment and agains...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 
Circus Vargas

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021