Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCPG endorses community gateway sign

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/1/2022 at 2:58pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group will be providing written support for a community gateway sign, which could be two signs consisting of one on each end of the village area.

The planning group voted 14-0 March 21, with Anna Strahan not present, to prepare a letter to the County of San Diego in support of the gateway sign. Planning group chair Eileen Delaney will sign the letter to the county.

“I think it’s great, and I hope the county approves it so we can have our own gateway signs like cities do,” Delaney said.

On October 5 the San Diego Cou...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021