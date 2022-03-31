FCPG endorses community gateway sign

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group will be providing written support for a community gateway sign, which could be two signs consisting of one on each end of the village area.

The planning group voted 14-0 March 21, with Anna Strahan not present, to prepare a letter to the County of San Diego in support of the gateway sign. Planning group chair Eileen Delaney will sign the letter to the county.

“I think it’s great, and I hope the county approves it so we can have our own gateway signs like cities do,” Delaney said.

On October 5 the San Diego Cou...