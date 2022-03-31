Fire chief, Sheriff commander share about potential site

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Plans revealed by Undersheriff Kelly Martinez last week about the county negotiating property at Hwy. 76 and I-15 for a new substation are very preliminary.

Lt. Aldo Hernandez, commander of the Fallbrook substation, said he had heard about the possibility of a move, but didn’t know any details.

Chief Keith McReynolds of the North County Fire Protection District had a little more information.

“I understand it’s 18 acres near the southeast quadrant of the interchange,” he said in a phone interview. He explained that Caltrans owns the property...