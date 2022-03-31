Johnson chosen as Warriors' football coach

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Ross Johnson is Fallbrook High School’s new head football coach.

Johnson has faced Fallbrook as an Escondido High School assistant coach and has been chosen to replace Troy Everhart, who coached Fallbrook from 2019 to 2021 and has taken a position as head coach at Troy High School in Troy, Ohio.

“I’m excited to get started,” Johnson said.

“We’re very excited to have him here,” said Fallbrook High Athletic Director Patrick Walker.

Johnson is a 2007 Escondido High School graduate and was a tight end and linebacker for the Cougars when he played....