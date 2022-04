Taking part in the Camp Pittenger Medal of Honor Day March 25 are, from left, Demis Lovato, Kevin Leahy, Ron Sheehan, Fallbrook VFW Post 1924 Commander Chris Ingraham and his dog Mattis, Past Dept. Commander Jerry Sayre, SVR Commander Fred Hall, SVR Secretary/Treasurer John May, Camp Commander John Keenan, Chaplain Tom Helmantoler, Peter Huelsenbeck, Senior Vice Commander Frank Hollingshead and, in front, Wanda Prosser, DAR Honorary Regent of the Santa Margarita Chapter.