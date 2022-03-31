NCFPD responds to structure fire on Myrtle Creek property

Firefighters put out a structure fire on the Myrtle Creek property that was fully engulfed.

UPDATE: North County Fire Protection District had a commercial structure fire last night, 4/5/22 on Reche Rd. one block from Live Oak Park.

According to NCFPD PIO John Choi, "The call came in at 12:21 AM. This was at 2940 Reche Road. The building was previously used as the gift shop at Myrtle Creek. No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire. North County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure spreading to the vegetation. Crews aggressively stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire."

Captain Choi added that they were assisted by one CAL Fire engine and a CAL Fire Chief and the fire was contained by 1:01 am. The fire was fully under control by 2:11 am.

No injuries were reported and the fire's cause is under investigation.

Original Post 2:30 am

At 12:21 am this morning, a residential fire was called in at 2940 Reche Rd. in Fallbrook. North County Fire tweeted that they were on scene and the road was apparently blocked because they tweeted just after 2 am that the road was open and the fire was under control. More information will be reported as it becomes available.