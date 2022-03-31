Ray appointed Interim Sheriff

Anthony Ray brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to his appointment as Interim Sheriff. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – Assistant Sheriff Anthony Ray has been appointed as interim sheriff for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to select Ray as interim sheriff during a special public hearing, March 22. As interim sheriff, Ray will finish former Sheriff Bill Gore's term in office. Gore retired on Feb. 3. Undersheriff Kelly Martinez has been serving as acting sheriff since Gore's retirement.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to be appointed as the Interim Sheriff of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and am grateful t...