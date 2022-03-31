San Diego Women's Soccer Team Gets First Victory

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Wave Fútbol Club recorded its first victory today, defeating Angel City FC, 4-2, with Alex Morgan scoring twice in

the NWSL Challenge Cup group play game at Torero Stadium.

Morgan gave Wave FC the lead for good in the 72nd minute when she took a cross from Christen Westphal and put a shot from about 11 yards out from the center of the penalty area into the bottom right corner of the net, breaking a 2-2 tie.

Rookie forward Amirah Ali added an insurance goal in the 81st minute of the 90-minute game off Isabella Briede's assist.

Ali controlled Briede's...