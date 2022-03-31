SDG&E customers to receive bill credit in April, August & September

California Climate Credit to offset bills by as much as $171.40

SAN DIEGO – In the coming months, San Diego Gas & Electric’s residential customers will receive a break on their utility bills – up to $171.40 in bill credits, thanks to the California Climate Credit program. Administered by the California Public Utilities Commission, the program is part of the state’s efforts to fight climate change.

In April, natural gas customers will see their bill reduced by $43.06 – more than double last year’s credit. In both August and September, SDG&E electricity customers will see their bills offset by $64.17 in climate credits (or a total of $128.34...