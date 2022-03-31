SHERIFF'S LOG
March 2
300 block E. Alvarado St. Forgery: false checks/records/certificates
March 3
500 block Industrial Way Other agency located adult/juvenile
March 10
30000 block North River Road Petty theft
30000 block North River Road Grand theft
30000 block North River Road Petty theft
March 15
200 block E. View St. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury
2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane Simple battery
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found property
1700 block Reche Road Miscellaneous reports
March 16
3100 block Knottwood Way 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
Via Asuncion Way @ Mission Road Vandalism
3800 block Cazador Lane Arrest: Battery: Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
700 block Old Stage Road Miscellaneous incidents
100 block Shelby Lane 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
Santa Margarita Road @ Porter St. Arrest: prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition/etc.
500 block E. Alvarado St. Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
200 block W. Aviation Road Burglary
3400 block Laketree Drive Burglary
March 17
500 block Elbrook Lane Get credit/etc other’s ID
1000 block E. Mission Road Vandalism
1000 block Pepper Tree Lane Battery w/ser bodily injury
2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane Miscellaneous incidents
300 block E. Alvarado St. Lost article
40200 block Calle Roxanne Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant
300 block E. Alvarado St. Missing adult
300 block Ivy Lane Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
March 18
Pala Road @ Interstate 15 Ra Miscellaneous incidents
200 block Gold Palomino Way Burglary
2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
1600 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant
1600 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
100 block N. Stage Coach Lane Petty theft
100 block Ammunition Road Vandalism
2100 block S. Mission Road Arrest: causing fire of structure/forest land
7100 block Eagle Mountain Road Burglary
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotic, narcotic seizure
March 19
1000 block Salt Air Lane Vandalism
1600 block Hillcrest Lane Simple battery
200 block Ammunition Road Burglary
300 block West Clemmons Child abuse incident
March 20
1500 block Loch Ness Drive 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
1600 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs
March 21
1700 block Coyote Crest 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
5400 block Villas Found narcotic, narcotic seizure
Horse Ranch Creek Road @ Andalusian Way Burglary
3400 block Lake Shore Ave. Miscellaneous incidents
900 block Alturas Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
800 block E. Alvarado St. Willful cruelty to child without injury or death
1400 block Alturas Road Arrest: use/under infl of controlled subs
800 block E. Alvarado St. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
March 22
200 block W. Dougherty St. Arrest: Vandalism
