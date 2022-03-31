SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 4/1/2022 at 2:57pm

March 2

300 block E. Alvarado St. Forgery: false checks/records/certificates

March 3

500 block Industrial Way Other agency located adult/juvenile

March 10

30000 block North River Road Petty theft

30000 block North River Road Grand theft

30000 block North River Road Petty theft

March 15

200 block E. View St. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury

2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane Simple battery

300 block E. Alvarado St. Found property

1700 block Reche Road Miscellaneous reports

March 16

3100 block Knottwood Way 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

Via Asuncion Way @ Mission Road Vandalism

3800 block Cazador Lane Arrest: Battery: Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

700 block Old Stage Road Miscellaneous incidents

100 block Shelby Lane 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

Santa Margarita Road @ Porter St. Arrest: prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition/etc.

500 block E. Alvarado St. Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

200 block W. Aviation Road Burglary

3400 block Laketree Drive Burglary

March 17

500 block Elbrook Lane Get credit/etc other’s ID

1000 block E. Mission Road Vandalism

1000 block Pepper Tree Lane Battery w/ser bodily injury

2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane Miscellaneous incidents

300 block E. Alvarado St. Lost article

40200 block Calle Roxanne Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant

300 block E. Alvarado St. Missing adult

300 block Ivy Lane Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

March 18

Pala Road @ Interstate 15 Ra Miscellaneous incidents

200 block Gold Palomino Way Burglary

2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

1600 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant

1600 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

100 block N. Stage Coach Lane Petty theft

100 block Ammunition Road Vandalism

2100 block S. Mission Road Arrest: causing fire of structure/forest land

7100 block Eagle Mountain Road Burglary

300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotic, narcotic seizure

March 19

1000 block Salt Air Lane Vandalism

1600 block Hillcrest Lane Simple battery

200 block Ammunition Road Burglary

300 block West Clemmons Child abuse incident

March 20

1500 block Loch Ness Drive 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

1600 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs

March 21

1700 block Coyote Crest 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

5400 block Villas Found narcotic, narcotic seizure

Horse Ranch Creek Road @ Andalusian Way Burglary

3400 block Lake Shore Ave. Miscellaneous incidents

900 block Alturas Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

800 block E. Alvarado St. Willful cruelty to child without injury or death

1400 block Alturas Road Arrest: use/under infl of controlled subs

800 block E. Alvarado St. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

March 22

200 block W. Dougherty St. Arrest: Vandalism