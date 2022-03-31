Thirty-four-year-old man found deceased in his home

On April 4, 2022, at about 7:45 a.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 4300 block of Rainbow Vista Drive, Fallbrook for medical aid. Upon arrival, deputies were advised by the fire department that a man was deceased with signs of trauma to his upper body.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation. The circumstances and motivations are under investigation. The victim's name and manner of death are being withheld for investigative reasons.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This information is fragmentary and intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. More will be reported as information becomes available.

Media Contact:

Chris Steffen, Lieutenant

[email protected]

Homicide Unit / 858-285-6330

Post Date: 04/05/2022 8:00 AM