Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Celebrate AG Day in California

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/1/2022 at 2:55pm



Assemblymember Marie Waldron

AD-75

This year California observed AG Day Tuesday, March 23, a day we celebrate our state’s unique contributions to the nation’s food supply. California has been recognized as the country’s number one agricultural state for over 60 years, supplying about 50% of our fruit, vegetables and nuts.

AG Day gives me an opportunity to remind my Northern California colleagues of this region’s significance in maintaining our agricultural leadership. According to the San Diego County Farm Bureau, San Diego County ranks as the 19th largest farm economy out of over 3,000 U.S. counties.

We are the No. 1 producer of nursery crops and avocados, No. 2 in guavas, pomegranates, limes and macadamias. We rank fifth in lemon production, ninth in strawberries and 10th in egg laying hens. We have more small farms under 10 acres than any county in the nation. We also rank No. 2 in farms with women as the principal operator.

Agriculture is a major contributor to our state’s economy. According to the 2019 Crop Report, California exported $21.7 billion in agricultural commodities around the world. Top commodities for export included dairy products, almonds, pistachios, grapes, along with cattle and calves. Less than 2% of the state’s population is engaged in agriculture, yet each worker today feeds more than 165 people, compared to just 25 in 1960. In 1949, 22% of disposable household income was spent on food; today it’s only 11%.

Since agriculture is vital to our state and regional economies, we must do all we can to see that it flourishes, including providing reliable and affordable sources of water. I am a member of the Bipartisan Rural Caucus, a group of legislators working to achieve consensus on issues facing California’s rural/agricultural areas. I will continue to do everything possible to support our irreplaceable agriculture industry.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/02/2022 04:37