California car owners could get up to $800 for gas

Adam Beam

The Associated Press

Californians shouldering the nation’s highest gas prices could soon get a tax break, free rides on public transit and up to $800 on debit cards to help pay for fuel under a proposal revealed Wednesday, March 23, by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Gas prices have soared in recent weeks, the result of pandemic-induced inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. State governments across the country have been debating what to do about it, with the most popular choices being slashing fuel taxes or offering rebates to taxpayers. Last week, the governors of Mary...