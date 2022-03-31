DA proposes plan to address intersection of crime and homelessness

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan March 21 released new data about the intersection of crime and the county’s homeless population and is proposing a Three-Point Plan to address it. Two years of District Attorney data shows that individuals who are experiencing homelessness become involved with the justice system as victims and perpetrators at dramatically higher rates than the rest of the population.

Cases were analyzed where the criminal conduct met the DA’s ethical standard to file felony charges – proof beyond a reasonable doubt. When compared to the n...