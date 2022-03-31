Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

DA proposes plan to address intersection of crime and homelessness

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/1/2022 at 2:53pm



SAN DIEGO – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan March 21 released new data about the intersection of crime and the county’s homeless population and is proposing a Three-Point Plan to address it. Two years of District Attorney data shows that individuals who are experiencing homelessness become involved with the justice system as victims and perpetrators at dramatically higher rates than the rest of the population.

Cases were analyzed where the criminal conduct met the DA’s ethical standard to file felony charges – proof beyond a reasonable doubt. When compared to the n...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021