GI Film Festival San Diego rolls out the red carpet with in-person screenings in Balboa Park

Military-themed film festival returns to Museum of Photographic Arts May 17-21, 2022

SAN DIEGO – Making its return to the big screen is the GI Film Festival San Diego, a multi-day military-themed event dedicated to presenting films and events for, by and about military and veterans. This year’s film festival is scheduled for May 17-21, with all screenings happening in-person at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Coming back home

When the pandemic hit two years ago, the GI Film Festival San Diego moved to an online format with a Virtual Showcase in October 2020 and the annual festival in May 2021. The online screenings included panel discussions with filmma...